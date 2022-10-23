Graphic Era welcomes Dr Kamal Ghanshala after world rankings achievement  

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Dr Kamal Ghanshala, who reached Dehradun after Graphic Era Deemed University got a respectable place in world rankings, was loaded with flowers by the teachers today. This is the first time that a university in Uttarakhand has made it to the world rankings.

Chairman of the Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala had gone to Australia to attend the Alumni Meet, during which the Times World University Rankings 2023 were announced. The Times has ranked Graphic Era between 601 and 800 in the world rankings. Dr Kamal Ghanshala was accorded a rousing welcome by the teachers on his return. Graphic Era has also been included in the Central Government’s list of 100 top universities of the country for three consecutive years.

Excited about their university being included in the list of world’s best universities, the teachers said that under the leadership of Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, Graphic Era has continuously climbed the ladder of success. Apart from being a great teacher, he is an educationist writing a story of prosperity along with shaping the future of the students, which has deepened the confidence of the parents.

Addressing the teachers of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that all rankings are like a race. Now that Graphic Era has made a place in the ranking of world universities, the challenges have increased, not only to maintain this position but to get even a better position.

He said that in international rankings, more attention is paid to planning, group participation and documentation. Today, Graphic Era’s alumni are also increasing its goodwill in every country of the world. He said that six courses of engineering of Graphic Era Deemed University have got NBA accreditation, which is a very significant achievement.

The occasion was celebrated by a cake cutting ceremony. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr J Kumar, and many other officials attended the function.