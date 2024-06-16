24 persons from 19 depts of Mussoorie presented Rotary Vocational Awards

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 14 Jun: Twenty-four persons from 19 departments of Mussoorie were presented Rotary Vocational Awards 2024 by Rotary Mussoorie Service Trust, here.

Principal of Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Mandir Manoj Rayal attended the programme organised by Rotary Mussoorie Service Trust in the auditorium of Ek Hai Hotel as the Chief Guest. On this occasion, Rotary Club Mussoorie President Firoz Ali and Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association President Rajat Agarwal welcomed the chief guest by presenting him a shawl.

Former Rotary Club President Shailendra Karanwal gave information about the history of Rotary Club. Shailendra Karnwal said that Rotary Club honours people working in various fields for the development of Mussoorie with Rotary Vocational Award every year to encourage them. Rotary Vocational Award has been created to recognise a person who performs beyond expectations for exemplary professional service. He said that Rotary Club works to benefit people by doing various types of social work in Mussoorie and surrounding areas, provides better education and basic facilities to children and encourages students by giving them scholarships every year. He said that the Rotary Club also helps helpless people from time to time through various means.

Rajat Agarwal said that Rotary Club has been working in Mussoorie since before independence and is working in the field of health education, sports, etc., along with the social sector, it is working to benefit people. He said that every year along with teachers, toppers of schools are also awarded so that they get encouraged and can plan their future. On this occasion many people including Ashwani Mittal, Pramod Sahni, Narendra Sahni, Sandeep Sahni, Rajat Kapoor, Manoranjan Tripathi, Vipul Mittal, Sanjay Aggarwal, Nitish Mohan, Vinesh Sandhal, Shailendra Karnawal, Manmohan Karnawal, Colonel Shyam Bihari Lal, Sanjay Jain were aso present.

Anganwadi worker Jayshree Bisht, Aasha Worker Sunita Rawat, BSNL Lineman Amit Kumar, Sub District Hospital Ward Boy Manoj Tamta, Suresh Kumar, Fire Service Incharge Dheeral Tandiyal, Mussoorie Kotwal Arvind Chaudhary, Water Corporation Assistant Engineer Man Singh Rawat, Garhwal Water Institute Assistant Engineer Tripen Singh Rawat, Forest Inspector Diwan Singh Negi, SDM Office Govind Singh Negi, Keen Sanstha Supervisor Ashok Kumar, Cantonment Board Sanitation Worker Suresh Kumar, Landour Community Hospital Sanjay Kumar and Asren Kindo, Police Constable Sunil Kumar, Sub Inspector Jyoti Panwar, Municipal Council Sanitary Inspector Virendra Bisht, Office Superintendent Mahavir Rana, Nirankari Mission Driver Tony Saini and Karan Singh, Postman Sandeep Pawar, Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Rajendra Pal, Electricity Department Lineman Jaiveer Rana, Roadways Mussoorie Incharge Kalam Singh Tomar were given the awards.