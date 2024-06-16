Speaker Khanduri raises issues of public importance with officials

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 14 Jun: Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan constantly informs officials about the public problems of Kotdwar through letters.

Khanduri performs an active role in her assembly constituency, Kotdwar, at all times. Her fair and strict work style has especially impressed the women and young people of the state.

As part of this, she expressed her displeasure today to officials over the non-repair of the bridge in Kaudia area, which was damaged due to heavy rains last year. The bridge is the only means for children to go to school. If the pillar of the bridge is not repaired soon, then there is every possibility of the bridge collapsing in the coming rainy season. In a letter to the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Kotdwar, she directed action as soon as possible.

Along with this, the Speaker has also taken cognisance of the incidents of fire in the forests of Pauri district. According to satellite data, on Wednesday, forests were burning in more than 80 places in the district. Whereas no such incident has been mentioned in the data of the Forest Department. Ritu Khanduri has written a letter to the Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Department, Lansdowne and asked for appropriate steps to be taken.

Khanduri has also written a letter to the Assistant General Manager of Kotdwar Transport Corporation and demanded proper arrangements for buses in Kotdwar and to ply them on closed routes. She said that the bus fleet of Kotdwar depot is currently small. The number of buses has also reduced due to the Chardham Yatra.