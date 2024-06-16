Gov holds review meeting on drinking water crisis

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 14 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with senior officials of the Drinking Water Department at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday. Secretary, Drinking Water, Arvind Singh Hyanki, MD, Drinking Water, Ranveer Singh Chauhan and CJM, Jal Sansthan, Neelima Garg were present at this meeting. The Governor inquired about the alternative arrangements being made at present in the summer drinking water crisis areas and the future plans of the department to reduce this crisis.

The Governor said that along with immediate measures to solve the drinking water problem, long-term solutions needed to be found. He said that there is a need to make a comprehensive plan for water conservation and increasing the groundwater level in Uttarakhand and the country, which should become an example. He said that efforts should be made to implement the departmental success stories at other places as well.

The Governor stressed the need for concrete arrangements for rainwater harvesting. The Governor directed monitoring the drinking water system using technology. He also suggested a dashboard and mobile based application monitoring system. The Governor stressed on encouraging and supporting the organisations doing good work in the field of water conservation.

In the meeting, the Secretary, Drinking Water, informed about the present status of drinking water crisis affected localities in urban areas, present status of drinking water crisis affected settlements in rural areas, details of crisis affected localities during the last three years.

He said that to prevent loss of drinking water, a metering system has been made compulsory in newly constructed schemes in urban and semi-urban areas and metering is being encouraged in old schemes as well. At the same time, to avoid the problem of leakage in the line, a proposal is being prepared by the department to start sensor- based monitoring system with the help of NABARD. Presently, complaints related to drinking water are being resolved through a tollfree number.

Secretary Arvind Singh Hyanki stated that the state has constituted Spring and River Rejuvenation Agency (SARA) for various water conservation activities, in which water conservation works are proposed by various departments such as forest, watershed, rural development, drinking water, irrigation, minor irrigation, agriculture, Panchayati Raj, etc. An action plan has been prepared for conservation and source enhancement of identified water sources, in which works of chaal-khal, check dam, contour trench, percolation pit, tree plantation are proposed. Information about the upcoming action plan for conservation and source enhancement of water sources by the drinking water department was also given.