BJP’s Core Committee to analyse election results today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: An important ‘thanksgiving’ meeting of the BJP State Core Committee, Lok Sabha Election Management Election Committee, Election Expanders and senior party officials is scheduled to be held, along with a meeting of the State Core Committee of BJP, at Hotel Madhuban tomorrow. To be held in the presence of the state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and State General Secretary Ajaey Kumar, the meeting will review the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The possible strategy regarding the coming assembly byelections on 2 seats, Badrinath and Manglaur, will also be discussed.

In an informal conversation with journalists at the party headquarters, State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan shared that the meeting will be held from 5 to 6.30 p.m. at Hotel Madhuban tomorrow. In this important meeting, the victory achieved on all the seats of the state in the Lok Sabha elections and the strategy for the Badrinath Manglaur assembly by-election will also be discussed. Before this, another meeting of Lok Sabha Vistaraks and Vidhan Sabha Vistaraks will also be held tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the same series of meetings, the party leadership is going to hold discussions with the State Election Management Committee for the Lok Sabha elections from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 16 June, in which a detailed review of each assembly segment will be conducted in the presence of the Chief Minister and the State In-charge. A vote of thanks to the people and to the party workers will also be proposed during this meeting for the excellent success achieved in the elections.

On the same day (16 June) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the state leadership will also hold a vote of thanks discussion with all the district presidents, district in-charges, co-in-charges, presidents of all fronts and senior officials. During this, the experiences of the Lok Sabha elections will also be shared and used in the strategy to be made for the upcoming elections.