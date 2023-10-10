27 Assistant Commandants join ITBP mainstream 

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 9 Oct: Twenty-seven Assistant Commandants joined the mainstream of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force here, today, upon completing tough and rigorous training. Out of these, 14 are Officers of the General Duty cadre and 13 belong to the Medical & Veterinary Cadre.

On this occasion, a Ceremonial Parade was held at the Parade Ground of ITBP Academy at which these new officers took an oath under the flag and dedicated themselves to the service of the nation.

These officers were given training in various Military and Police related subjects like Tactics, Weapon Handling, Physical Training, Intelligence, Field Engineering, Map Reading, Military Administration, Law and Human Rights related issues. This batch comprises 4 officers from Rajasthan, 3 from Maharashtra, 2 each from UP, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, and 1 each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Leh (Ladakh) and Assam.

Anish Dayal Singh, Director General, ITBP, the Chief Guest on the occasion, took the salute and reviewed the Ceremonial Parade. He is a 1988 batch IPS Officer from Manipur Cadre.

In his address, the Chief Guest congratulated the officers. He reminded them about the glorious history and very high standards of discipline of the force. He staed that ITBP is deployed in extremely harsh terrain with border out posts at altitudes as high as 19,000 ft where temperature dips down to minus 45 degrees. Apart from guarding the high altitude borders in the Himalayas, the force is omnipotent and omnipresent. Be it Internal Security, Disaster Management or any other duties, ITBP has always delivered beyond expectations.

The Director General added that the people of this border state have great expectations from these young officers and advised that, after passing out from this Academy, these officers should take profound experience of operational areas especially the Border Outposts and help border villages and its local populace in developmental activities and upliftment of their living standards. He also congratulated the trainee officers who were assessed as best in different subjects and honored them with Winners’ Trophies and the ‘Sword of Honour.

Best Trainees, 28th AC/GD Basic Course: AC/GD, Tarun Bisht was awarded Sword of Honour for All Round Best Trainee; AC/GD Aravin Kumar M as Best Outdoor Trainee and AC/GD Himanshu Palariya, Best Indoor Trainee.

PS Dangwal, Director, ITBP Academy, welcomed and felicitated the Chief Guest and all the invitees. He assured the DG-ITBP that these young officers after passing today’s Passing out Parade would give their best and selfless service in the border areas of the state and the nation.

Rajesh Sharma, DIG/Dy Director (Trg) ITBP Academy proposed the vote of thanks. The function concluded with the thrilling and enchanting demonstration of Band Display by Himveers.