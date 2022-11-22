275 bonsai saplings presented to Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Nov: On the occasion of her late husband, Major Ashok Kumar’s birth anniversary, Sushma Khindaria handed over 275 bonsai saplings to the Raj Bhavan, today, in the presence of Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

A Bonsai Garden had been prepared by Major Ashok Kumar at his home. Now, 275 of these bonsai plants have been presented to Raj Bhavan by his wife.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Sushma on this occasion, Lt-General Singh said that proper care will be taken of the Bonsai plants given by her. Recalling the cooperation of Major Ashok, the Governor said that it was fortunate that he was once again getting his help for the expansion of this garden. The Governor said that efforts will be made to make the Raj Bhavan Bonsai Garden world-class by expanding it.

He added that a proposal has been made for a light and sound, as well as water show in the garden, on which work would begin soon.

On this occasion, Sushma said that her late husband had great affection for Bonsai and, with his special efforts, all the plants are preserved even today. She said that it has been her endeavour to keep the legacy of her late husband alive for future generations to see and learn from. She thanked the Governor for accepting the Bonsai plants.

It is worth noting that in this Bonsai Garden of Raj Bhavan, bonsai trees and plants up to the age of more than 50 years have been preserved. They are taken care of using scientific methods. All the plants have their scientific names written on them. The Bonsai Garden of Raj Bhavan now has more than 500 bonsai plants.

Present on this occasion were First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary, Horticulture, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary to Governor Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Director, Agriculture, Dr HH Baweja, Horticulture Officer Deepak Purohit, etc.