DG, School Education, conducts surprise inspection at schools

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Nov: Director General, School Education, Bansidhar Tiwari conducted a surprise inspection of Adarsh ​​Government Inter College, Maldevta, Government Inter College, Bhagdwarikhal, as well as Primary and Upper Primary School, Sarkhet, on Saturday.

In the case of the teachers’ attendance register being found incomplete at Adarsh ​​Government Inter College, Maldevta, the Director General instructed the Principal in-charge to make it up to day. He also directed that action be taken against teachers who were absent without any leave applications.

While viewing the educational activities at the school, the science teachers were directed to ensure that the laboratory available in the school is used by the children for practicals.

Tiwari instructed the principal and teachers to attend the school on time and make to teach with sincerity. After being briefed on the books in the library, he instructed the students to take advantage of the books available. Some children were seen reaching the school late after the morning assembly. Classes of ‘Anandam’ were also not being conducted. Describing this situation as unsatisfactory, the Director General gave instructions to the Chief Education Officer, Dehradun, that an explanation be sought from the Principal and necessary action taken to improve the arrangements.

A dialogue was also held with the teachers by the Director General, at which all the teachers were asked to increase the enrolment of boys and girls in government schools. Everyone had to be alert for the physical upkeep of the schools as well. Online related information like U DICE, student details, online training would also have to be completed on time so that the state’s position in PGI assessment proved satisfactory.

At Government Inter College, Bhagdwarikhal, the Director General observed the teaching work underway. Along with this, instructions were given for immediate demolition of 2 dilapidated buildings in the school and instructions issued to prepare a proposal for construction of new class rooms. Tiwari also checked the quality of the food by partaking of the mid-day meal with the children. Along with this, the children were informed about cleanliness, especially washing hands before and after eating. Instructions were also given by the Director General for the immediate repair of the biometric machine at the school.

The Director General also discussed with the teachers issues regarding their promotion. Due to various court cases, the appointment of principals is not being done in the schools. Court cases would have to be reduced, he stated. He said that all the personnel associated with education would have to generate positive thinking regarding the activities going on in the education department.

It was also expected by the Director General from the teachers that the students studying in the school reach schools on time as well as discipline maintained.

Parmendra Bisht, Joint Director, PM Nutrition, Akash Saraswat, Deputy State Project Director, and Bhagwati Prasad Mandoli, Staff Officer, Samagra Shiksha were also present during the inspection.