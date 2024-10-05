2nd Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Lecture to be held on 24 Nov in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Oct: The Second Keshav Chandra Dhulia lecture is proposed to be held on 24 November in Dehradun. According to Himanshu Dhulia, Secretary of the Karmabhoomi Foundation, which organises the Keshav Chandra Memorial Lecture as well as debate and essay competitions, the lecture will be delivered by an eminent jurist in Dehradun, honouring the legacy of Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia.

It may be recalled that, last year, the inaugural Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Lecture was delivered by the Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, at the FRI Auditorium in Dehradun on 2 December. He had spoken on the topic, ‘Democracy, Debate and Dissent’ and had stressed on the key role of dissent in a democracy.

Himanshu Dhulia further shared that, before hosting the lecture, the Karmabhoomi Foundation will also organise the second debate competition and an essay competition on 13 November at the Doon Library & Research Centre as well as Soban Singh Jeena University campus in Almora. These competitions are open only to law students from universities and colleges of the state. The winners will be presented medals, trophies and cash awards during the memorial lecture on 24 November.

It may be recalled that Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia was the son of eminent journalist of the region and founder editor of the Karmabhoomi newspaper published from Kotdwar, Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhulia. Beginning his legal career as a lawyer in Lansdowne, he became a High Court judge at the Allahabad High Court and was elevated as Chief Justice of Uttar Pradesh High Court.