3-day Gorkha Dashain-Diwali Festival & State Fair to be held from 31 Oct

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The grand inauguration of the Gorkha Dashain-Diwali Festival and State Fair 2025 is being organised by the Veer Gorkha Kalyan Samiti, as usual every year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nepal’s Ambassador Dr Shankar Prasad, and Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta will be prominent attendees. Notably, while the event will feature national and international cultural events, the popular singer duo Sunil Thapa and Parvati Thapa and artists from Sindhuli Kalaghar will also participate in this Dashain-Diwali event.

Today, at the Uttaranchal Press Club, Kamal Thapa, President of the Veer Gorkha Kalyan Samiti, and other members jointly shared this information with reporters. They stated that the committee is organising the Gorkha Dashain-Diwali Fair for the ninth time. For the first time, a human chain march will be held on 31 October at 2 p.m., the inaugural day of this three-day event, to be held at the Mahindra Ground in Garhi Cantt. Participants will be dressed in the traditional attire of the Gorkha community. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta, Nepal Ambassador Dr Shankar Prasad, MLAs Vinod Chamoli, and Khajan Das, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal will participate in the event. They also stated that the Veer Gorkha Kalyan Samiti’s primary objective is to foster mutual harmony and to enhance and preserve the traditional culture of the Gorkha community.

They stated that the grand and attractive Gorkha Dashain-Diwali Festival and State Fair 2025 will feature numerous stalls. These are being set up so that people will get acquainted with the traditional costumes and food of Uttarakhand and Nepal. This year’s event will feature Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari cultural programmes, along with captivating songs by renowned Nepali folk singers Sunil Thapa and Parvati Thapa. Dance performances accompanied by the Panche Baja of Sindhuli Kalaghar will also be a highlight of this grand event. He added that performances by numerous national and international artists will be a major attraction.

Present at the press conference were Committee Patrons Meg Bahadur Thapa, Major BP Thapa, Major Amar Rai, President Kamal Thapa, Senior Vice President Urmila Tamang, Vice President Surya Bikram Shahi, General Secretary Vishal Thapa, Treasurer/Media Incharge Teku Thapa, Secretary Devin Shahi, Co-Secretary Ashu Thapa, Cultural Secretary Dev Kala Diwan, Co-Cultural Secretary Karmita Thapa, Organisation Minister Lokesh Ban, Sonu Gurung, members Puran Bahadur Thapa, Yamu Rana, Sona Shahi, Jyoti Rana, Babita Gurung, NB Thapa, and Budhesh.