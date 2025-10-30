CM inaugurates development works worth Rs 61.98 crores in Pithoragarh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 29 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a Cooperation fair organised here today, coinciding with the observance of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025. On this occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 85.14 crores for the district, which included foundation stone laying works amounting to Rs 23.16 crores and inauguration works totalling Rs 61.98 crores.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM stated that the schemes inaugurated and those whose foundation stones had been laid today, will serve as milestones in the comprehensive development of Pithoragarh. He observed that the spirit of cooperation has existed in India since ancient times, where mutual support and collective effort have been intrinsic to social progress. He also reminded that the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives to promote global cooperation and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dhami emphasised that, in order to realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had established a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation. Under the leadership of Amit Shah, this ministry is developing a robust administrative, legal, and policy framework to further strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. The CM also reminded that the computerisation of Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies first began in Uttarakhand, and now all 671 societies in the state have now been fully computerised. He said that 24 societies are functioning as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, providing affordable and quality medicines in rural areas, while 640 societies have been developed as Common Service Centres (CSCs).

He further shared that data of 3,838 cooperative societies in the state has been uploaded on the National Cooperative Database. Since February 2023, 800 new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), 248 new Dairy Societies, and 116 Fishery Societies have been established in Uttarakhand. Under the Millet Mission scheme, the Uttarakhand Cooperative Federation is procuring Mandua (Finger Millet) this year at Rs 48.86 per kg to ensure better returns for farmers. Under the Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme, farmers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakhs for agricultural and allied activities such as animal husbandry, dairy farming, fishery, and floriculture. Small and marginal farmers are also being given interest-free crop loans of Rs 1 lakh through cooperative societies.

Dhami added that the cooperative banks in the state now hold deposits exceeding Rs 16,000 crore, reflecting the growing public trust in these institutions. He said that women empowerment through cooperatives is also gaining momentum, with over 1.70 lakh women in the state becoming Lakhpati Didis, marking a new chapter in women entrepreneurship.

The CM also reviewed the progress of major infrastructure and development projects in Pithoragarh. He stated that the construction of the Medical College building is underway at a cost exceeding Rs 750 crores, while a modern Multi-Purpose Hall is also being constructed at the Sports College at a cost of Rs 34 crores. The construction of a grand stadium in Berinag block is also set to begin shortly. He added that new bus stations are being constructed in Askot, Gangolihat, and Dharchula, along with a Roadways Workshop in Pithoragarh. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), several roads worth Rs 327 crore are being built across the district. Pithoragarh has now been connected by air services to Haldwani, Dehradun, and Delhi, and work will soon begin on developing Pithoragarh Airport into a modern facility at a cost of Rs 450 crores.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, MLA Bishan Singh Chufal, Mayor of Pithoragarh Kalpana Devlal, Chairman of District Panchayat, Pithoragarh, Jitendra Prasad, BJP District President Girish Joshi, District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgain, Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav, along with other public representatives and local citizens, were present on the occasion.