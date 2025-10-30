Investment awareness prog held at Maya Devi University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: At a “Financial Empowerment Through Investment” programme organised at Maya Devi University, today, Suryakant Sharma, former Deputy General Manager of SEBI and Senior Consultant of the Investment Awareness Campaign, addressed the students as the Chief Guest and said that no saving is small or big. If saving is done regularly and invested properly, even a small amount can one day turn into a great saving.

He emphasised that these savings in life help in living a better life, fulfilling needs, and facing times of crisis. He further said that the habit of saving can be started with as little as one hundred rupees. The Government of India has introduced several saving schemes for the public, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Kisan Vikas Patra, and many others.

He mentioned that mutual funds are regulated by SEBI, and therefore, they are safe. Similarly, SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) funds are more beneficial for students.

Dr Vijay Sandeep Vijay, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Maya Devi University, also addressed the students and emphasised the importance of developing the habit of saving.

At the end, the speakers answered numerous questions and queries raised by the students. On this occasion, Dr Lalit Goyal, Dr Khoob Singh, and several others were also present.