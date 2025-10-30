Dhami visits Milam border village and interacts with ITBP jawans, announces new projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 29 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Milam, a border village in Pithoragarh district, this morning, where he met the officers and the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and lauded their unwavering spirit of national service and commitment in challenging geographical conditions. The CM observed that the contribution of the security forces towards safeguarding the nation’s frontiers is unparalleled and that their discipline, dedication, and patriotism serve as a source of inspiration for all citizens.

During his visit, the CM also interacted with the local residents of the border region and discussed matters concerning development, education, health, employment, and basic infrastructure with them. He informed the villagers about various welfare and development schemes being implemented by the state government. On the occasion, the CM also served food to the ITBP jawans. Dhami stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Village Programme is being effectively carried out to ensure holistic development of border villages. He added that concerted efforts are being made to connect these remote areas with essential facilities, create employment opportunities for local youth, and make the villages self-reliant.

Dhami also reiterated the state government’s ‘commitment’ to the integrated development of border areas. He assured that, in the near future, road connectivity, communication, health, and educational infrastructure would be further strengthened along the border areas to enhance the quality of life of the people living along the borders. He also expressed gratitude for the patriotism and cooperation displayed by the residents of these regions.

On this occasion, the CM also made some announcements. He announced the construction of an indoor stadium at the Johar Club in Munsyari. He further announced that beautification work would be undertaken at the Nanda Devi Temple in Milam village, and a Community Centre would also be built in Bilju village.

On this occasion, IG, ITBP, Sanjay Gunjyal, a large number of ITBP personnel and the local residents were also present.