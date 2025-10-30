IISWC holds Cleanliness Drive at Govt Upper Primary School, Prempur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR–IISWC), Dehradun, conducted a special cleanliness drive today in the premises of Government Upper Primary School, Prempur, Kaulagarh, here, as part of the nationwide Special Campaign 5.0 – Institutionalising Cleanliness (Swachhata Abhiyaan–2025).

Participating in the drive, Dr M Muruganandam, Principal Scientist and Officer-in-Charge, PME & KM Section, emphasised that cleanliness should be practiced as a continuous habit and daily responsibility to maintain a healthy learning environment and ecosystem.

Er SS Shrimali, Senior Scientist (Retd), delivered a special address highlighting the importance of both external cleanliness for environmental well-being and internal cleanliness for physical and mental health. During the programme, school teachers shared their perspectives on the ongoing campaign and appreciated the active involvement of students.

Earlier, Dr M Madhu, Director, ICAR–IISWC, inaugurated newly procured cleanliness tools and utensils to further strengthen housekeeping initiatives at the Institute.

During the programme, a team from IISWC cleaned the school premises and interacted with students and teachers on the broader linkage between cleanliness and societal well-being. Later, Anil Chauhan and Er Amit Chauhan facilitated an interactive session with school children and other participants.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Muruganandam along with his team, Dr Rama Pal (Senior Scientist), Anil K Chauhan, Er Amit Chauhan, Mangal Singh Chauhan, Sonia Chauhan (Chief Technical Officers), and Meenakshi Pant (Personal Secretary, IISWC).

The event highlighted that students and the younger generation are increasingly aware of the importance of hygiene and civic responsibility, and these sorts of initiatives foster greater societal awareness and collective participation.

A total of around 100 students and 10 teachers, along with 20 scientists and staff members from ICAR–IISWC, actively participated in the drive.