Rokeby Manor team conducts Cleanliness Drive to preserve Landour’s natural charm

Garhwal Post Bureau

Landour (Mussoorie), 29 Oct: Reaffirming its commitment to preserving the scenic and ecological beauty of the hills, Rokeby Manor, a brand under Mars Hotels & Restaurants Pvt Ltd, once again organised a cleanliness drive in and around Landour. The initiative, which witnessed active participation from the Rokeby Manor team, focused on cleaning public spaces, pathways, and surrounding areas to maintain the charm and environmental balance of this heritage hill station.

Situated amidst the tranquil hills of Landour, Rokeby Manor has consistently promoted the values of sustainable tourism and responsible hospitality. According to the Hotel management, the latest initiative is aimed at inspiring residents as well as visitors to respect and protect the environment that contributes to Landour’s enduring appeal.

The cleanliness drive forms part of a continuing effort rather than a one-time campaign, as the Rokeby Manor team conducts such drives twice every month. This reflects the organisation’s sustained dedication to community welfare and environmental conservation and to maintain the natural beauty of Landour and its surroundings. During these drives, the hotel staff voluntarily participates in cleaning public areas, collecting waste, and promoting the message of responsible tourism within the local community.

A spokesperson from Mars Hotels & Restaurants Pvt Ltd said that the surroundings form an inseparable part of the Rokeby Manor experience, and maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of Landour is both a responsibility and an expression of gratitude to the community that extends its warmth to visitors every day.

The initiative has been warmly appreciated by both locals and tourists, serving as an encouraging example for others to contribute towards the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage of the region.