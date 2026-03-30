4 arrested, 3 still absconding in Doon firing incident: Dobal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Mar: In a press briefing held late tonight, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Parmendra Dobal shared that 4 people have been arrested in the firing case in which Brigadier (Retd) Mukesh Joshi was killed in Johri village this morning. In response to the persistent media queries, the SSP conceded that the case was not just another case of road rage. He admitted that the firing by the riders of the Scorpio vehicle on the riders on Fortuner was an outcome of the dispute between the owners and the management of the night club Zen G at Johri and the clients. Among the four arrested so far, three are from the Club management and one from the group accused of firing. Three other Scorpio riders are absconding but the Police would soon arrested them and take strictest action, he claimed. Among those arrested in Aditya Chaudhary, the owner of Scorpio while Shashank, Kavish Tyagi and Shantanu Chaudhary are the ones who are still absconding. Among those arrested from the Club side include Sandeep Kumar, Mohit Aggarwal and Mohammed Akhlaq.

Dobal claimed that following some dispute, the management of the club indulged in beating up a group of students, who later chased the owner of the club and opened firing at his vehicle. However, in the firing, Brig (Retd) Mukesh Joshi was out on morning walk, was hit by a bullet and succumbed to his injuries. Dobal also admitted that all the Scorpio riders were students of a local college/university. He also shared that some weapons have been recovered from both the parties and that both the Fortuner and the Scorpio which carried a temporary Delhi registration number are now under the possession of the Doon Police.

The SSP assured that the Police would henceforth be more vigilant in respect of the clubs found operating after the closing hours and would take strict action against those who are found opened after due hours or in cases where the disputes arising at the clubs are not reported to the Police. He also asserted that the SHOs and Chowki in-charge officers would be held responsible and accountable if the police officers fail to ensure this in the area under their jurisdiction. In response to media queries, he assured that the Police would also hold meetings with the college and university managements towards ensuring discipline among the students. Responding to the allegations of police negligence, Dobal reminded that none of those who were responsible had any criminal antecedents but the Police have investigated the case sincerely and have solved the case.