Weather takes a turn in Mussoorie; showers enhance its charm

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 Mar: The weather once again took a turn, here, today. From the morning, dense clouds blanketed the sky, and light rainfall led to a significant drop in the temperature across the entire city. Amidst cool breezes and intermittent showers, the weather in Mussoorie turned delightful, doubling the joy of the tourists who have arrived here.

Driven by the coming Good Friday and weekend holidays, a large number of tourists from both within the country and abroad have flocked to Mussoorie. Considerable crowds are visible at hotels, guest houses, and major tourist attractions. In particular, the hustle and bustle of tourists has intensified at popular spots such as Mall Road and Kempty Falls. The clouds that hung overhead since morning, combined with the light rain, made Mussoorie look even more beautiful. While the effects of rising summer heat have gradually begun to be felt in the lower regions, Mussoorie offers a distinct sense of coolness. Tourists remarked that the weather here makes them feel as though they are enjoying the winter season amidst chilly mountain valleys. Visitors arriving from Delhi and surrounding areas noted that it is precisely this ever-changing weather of Mussoorie that draws them back to the hill station time and again. “While the heat has begun to settle in in the plains, arriving here evokes the sensation of winter.”

The heavy influx of tourists has brought smiles to the faces of local merchants and hoteliers alike. The hustle and bustle has returned to restaurants, cafes, and local markets, infusing the tourism sector with renewed vitality.

According to the Meteorological Department, there remains a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the higher-altitude regions over the next 24 hours. This could lead to a further drop in temperatures. Consequently, the administration has advised tourists to exercise caution and remain mindful of the prevailing weather conditions.