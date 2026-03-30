Pratibha Thapliyal wins Gold at 17th Open Men’s/Women’s Bodybuilding Championship

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Mar: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has reported that international bodybuilder Pratibha Thapliyal won a gold medal today at the 17th Open Men’s/Women’s Bodybuilding Championship held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

He extended his congratulations to her over the phone and stated that this achievement is a matter of great pride for both Uttarakhand and the country.

Ravindra Jugran further shared that, earlier this year in February, Pratibha Thapliyal had also secured a gold medal at the 16th National Women’s Bodybuilding Championship held in Karimnagar, Telangana. In 2023, as well, she won a gold medal at the National Women’s Bodybuilding Championship.

He added that Pratibha Thapliyal has previously participated at the international level and has won bronze medals in both the World Championship and the Asian Championship.