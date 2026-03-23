“4 Remarkable Years: U’khand transformed under Strong Leadership”, asserts BJP

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Mar: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand has asserted that, under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has completed a remarkable four years in office. During this period, several historic and decisive measures have been taken, strengthening the state’s identity at the national level.

As one of its biggest achievements, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Along with this, strong land laws, strict anti-conversion laws, and anti-riot legislation have been enforced, further strengthening law and order in the state.

To secure the future of youth, the government introduced a strict anti-cheating law in recruitment exams. As a result, more than 30,000 young people have secured government jobs in the past four years, enhancing transparency and trust in the system.

In the field of education, a major reform was undertaken with the establishment of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, under which the Madrasa Board was abolished. This authority now regulates curriculum and the overall education system.

At the same time, firm action against illegal encroachment has led to the freeing of over 12,000 acres of government land, which is seen as a strong example of administrative resolve.

The Dhami government, it has been stated, has prioritised women’s empowerment through several key initiatives. A 30% horizontal reservation has been implemented for women in government jobs, while 33% reservation has been ensured in cooperative management committees.

To promote self-reliance among women, the Chief Minister Single Women Self-Employment Scheme was launched.

More than 254,000 women in the state have become “Lakhpati Didis,” reflecting the strengthening of the rural economy. Self-help groups are being supported with interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh, enabling women to become financially independent.

Additionally, the Chief Minister Sashakt Bahna Utsav Scheme has been launched to support women socially and economically.

These decisions and initiatives taken over the past four years have given a new direction to Uttarakhand’s development. Strong law and order, a transparent recruitment system, and a focus on women empowerment have positioned the state on the path to becoming a model state.