Confluence of Respect & Service: Dhami Govt provides support to statehood agitationists

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Mar: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has, during its four-year tenure, prioritised the dignity and welfare of statehood activists, soldiers, and the general public by taking several historic decisions, political observers have stated.

Honouring the contribution of statehood activists, the government has provided 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs for them. Additionally, the pension for their dependants has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 5500 per month.

For statehood activists who were jailed for at least 7 days or were injured during the statehood movement, the pension has been raised from Rs 6000 to Rs 7000 per month, reflecting the government’s sensitivity toward their sacrifices.

Significant decisions have also been taken to honour soldiers. The ex-gratia amount for the families of martyred soldiers has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. For Param Vir Chakra awardees, this amount has been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

Moreover, youth serving under the Agniveer scheme will also receive 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs in the state.

The Dhami government’s initiative “Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar” has set a new benchmark in public service delivery. Under this campaign, 686 camps were organised across the state, with participation from over 5.37 lakh people.

Through these camps, more than 2.96 lakh citizens benefited from various government schemes. Out of 51,317 complaints received, 33,990 were resolved on the spot, demonstrating administrative efficiency and responsiveness.

To promote digital governance, around 950 services have been made available online through the Aapuni Sarkar portal, enabling citizens to access services from home.

The government has increased the old-age pension to Rs 1500, allowing both elderly spouses to benefit. Additionally, the monthly pension for elderly and economically weaker artists and writers has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000.

These decisions over the past four years clearly show that the government has not only accelerated development but has also worked to include every section of society—activists, soldiers, elderly, women, and common citizens.

With the guiding principle of “Service, Respect, and Good Governance,” the government aims to establish Uttarakhand as a strong and compassionate state.