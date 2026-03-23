‘Voyage through the Cosmos’ Lecture Series concludes at Govt PG College, Ranikhet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ranikhet, 22 Mar: The international online lecture series “Voyage through the Cosmos: History, Models, Theories, Images and Foundational Issues in Exploring the Universe”, organised by the Bhaktivedanta Institute, Kolkata, concluded successfully, today, marking the culmination of a seven-day intellectual journey from 16 to 22 March, at the Government PG College, here.

This knowledge initiative served as a bridge between remote Himalayan regions and the global scientific community, offering students and scholars an unprecedented opportunity to engage with cutting-edge developments in modern cosmology.

The lecture series featured eminent scientists and astrophysicists from world-renowned institutions, including Caltech (USA), Harvard University (USA), Stanford University (USA), University of Chicago (USA), and University College London (UK). The speakers presented complex and profound topics—such as black holes, dark matter, dark energy, multiverse theories, string theory, the Big Bang model, and the origin and evolution of the universe—in an exceptionally simple, engaging, and accessible manner.

Beyond theoretical discussions, the sessions also highlighted modern astronomical techniques, including advanced telescopic observations, space missions, and cosmic imaging. This provided participants with valuable insights into the practical and research-oriented dimensions of contemporary astrophysics.

The final day of the series added a unique interdisciplinary perspective by emphasising the convergence of ancient Indian knowledge systems and modern science. Lectures on “Concept of Physical Time in the Vedas” and “Essential Features of Indian Astronomy” demonstrated the deep-rooted connections between traditional Indian scientific thought and present-day cosmological understanding, offering participants a holistic scientific outlook.

Prof Pushpesh Pandey, Principal, Government PG College, Ranikhet, remarked that the lecture series represents a significant milestone in connecting students from rural and mountainous regions of Uttarakhand with the global scientific ecosystem. He described the initiative as a powerful step toward enhancing quality and innovation in higher education.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, Dehradun, appreciated the initiative, stating that such international academic platforms play a crucial role in nurturing scientific temperament, curiosity, and research-oriented thinking among students—essential for the future scientific advancement of the state.

Dr Bharat Pandey, who played a key role as the knowledge partner in facilitating this collaboration, emphasised that providing direct interaction between rural students and world-class scientists has been the most significant achievement of the series. He noted that the programme has inspired students to pursue advanced research and innovation with renewed enthusiasm.

Throughout the week, the lecture series witnessed active and enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars, and faculty members. The interactive question-and-answer sessions at the end of each lecture emerged as a major highlight, where participants demonstrated remarkable curiosity, logical reasoning, and scientific insight.

This international lecture series not only succeeded in disseminating scientific knowledge at a global level but also ignited a new wave of inspiration among rural youth, empowering them to envision their place in the world of science. Undoubtedly, this initiative lays a strong foundation for many more such innovative and impactful academic endeavours in the future.