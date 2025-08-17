42 persons died in disasters during ongoing monsoon in U’khand, 169 roads blocked

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Uttarakhand continues to suffer under the onslaught of persistent heavy rainfall, with disaster like conditions prevailing, particularly in the hill regions and flood like situations emerging in the plains. The rivers and streams are in full spate due to the continuous deluge, and across the state, disaster conditions have resulted in the death of 42 people so far. Additionally, 169 roads remain blocked, aggravating the crisis.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for further heavy rainfall and in view of the forecast, the Disaster Management Department has instructed all concerned to adopt necessary precautions.

According to the Uttarakhand Emergency Operations Centre, during this disaster season, from 1 June to 15 Augus, 2025, as many as 42 people have lost their lives due to natural disasters. Alongside the fatalities, 40 persons have been reported to be injured, and 13 persons are reported missing. The devastation has not been limited to human life, and the livestock too has suffered, with 48 large and 89 small animals perishing.

The ongoing disaster has resulted in partial damage to 1,594 houses and significant damage to more than 63 houses, with a complete destruction of 40 houses. In addition, 29 cowsheds have also been damaged.

In Dharali, Uttarkashi, after the disaster struck, relief and rescue operations have been in full swing with 1,308 tourists and local residents successfully rescued so far. Affected families in Dharali have also been provided food supplies. Meanwhile, the persistent heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides have disrupted 169 roads throughout the state, including seven National Highways, six State Highways, one Border Road, 57 PWD roads, and 96 PMGSY roads.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the possibility of heavy rainfall looms over most areas in the state for the next few days. For 17 August, an orange alert has been sounded for heavy rainfall in several areas of Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts. Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued predicting the likelihood of heavy rain in some parts of the state from 18 to 20 August.