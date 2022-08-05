449 teachers selected as lecturers to be posted in hills and remote locations: Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Aug: Before August 15, 449 lecturers of various subjects are to be given posting by the Secondary Education Department of Uttarakhand. These teachers have been selected through Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and will be given first postings in the hills and in remote areas described as inaccessible category schools. However, in respect of the other teachers, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has directed the higher officials of the Secondary Education Department to post teachers who have serious ailments as per their choice and convenience on the basis of requests received from them. Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat gave these directions while holding a review meeting of the department at Directorate General of Education, here today. In the meeting, Rawat gave instructions to the departmental officers to appoint 449 lecturers selected in various subjects from the State Public Service Commission before 15 August. He said that these teachers would be posted in hills and inaccessible category schools of the state for five years. As a result the shortage of teachers in the remote and difficult category areas would be effectively taken care of and the teaching would be strengthened.

Rawat said that in the inaccessible (geographically difficult locations) category schools under the general branch, 64 lecturers of English, 81 of Hindi, 18 of Sanskrit, 46 of Physics, 42 of Chemistry, 6 of Mathematics, 35 of Biology, 38 of Civics, 74 of Economics, 8 of History, 17 of Geography, 6 of Sociology, one teacher each for Arts, Psychology and Agriculture would get posted. In Girls Inter Colleges, 2 teachers of Hindi subject, 3 teachers each of Chemistry, Biology and Economics would also be posted in the hills. The Minister said that such existing teachers who are suffering from serious diseases would be posted at desired places on the basis of request. He said that with this arrangement, sick teachers would also be able to discharge their academic work along with their treatment. Director General School Education Banshidhar Tiwari, Director Secondary Education RK Kunwar, Director CMAT Seema Jaunsari, Director Primary Education Vandana Garbyal, Additional Director RK Uniyal, Bhupendra Negi and other departmental officers were present in the meeting.