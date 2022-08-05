Corruption will not be tolerated in U’khand: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised relating to good governance, transparent and corruption-free Uttarakhand at IRDT Auditorium at Survey Chowk, here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that a revolving fund of Rs 2 crores would be created for Vigilance department. He said, “Vigilance will be strengthened in the state and its infrastructure and other facilities will be enhanced. Incentives will be given to the personnel doing commendable work in the Vigilance Department”. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured 4 whistle-blowers.

Dhami further claimed, that, “The government has taken a pledge of corruptionfree Dev Bhoomi. A target has been set to make Uttarakhand corruption free and drug free by 2025. For corruption free Uttarakhand, all departments will have to work in coordination with Vigilance. The vigilance has to be strengthened in the state. Those who are working honestly, need not fear anyone.”

Dhami said that since the launch of 1064 app for corruption-free Uttarakhand, more than 5 thousand complaints have been received. In respect of the complaints related to corruption, action was being taken continuously by the Vigilance Department, which was commendable work. The CM added that the complaints which are not related to corruption, but are being received on 1064, have been linked to the CM Helpline, so that public problems could be resolved expeditiously. Dhami claimed that the government is working with the spirit of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction for speedy resolution of public problems.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Ashok Kumar, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Director Vigilance Amit Sinha, senior officers of government and police were present on the occasion.