45th Regular & 29th Technical Graduate Courses’ Golden Jubilee Celebrations held

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 19 Dec: The Veterans of 45th Regular and 29th Technical Graduate Courses who passed out from IMA in Jun 1970 gathered at their “Alma Mater” today to celebrate 50 years of commissioning in the Army. The event was held belatedly on account of the COVID pandemic.
A total of 381 Gentleman Cadets (GCs) that included 276 from the 45th Course and 105 from 29th Technical Course passed out from IMA on 13 June 1970 and were commissioned into the Indian Army on 14 June 1970.
General VK Singh from this course became the Chief of Army Staff in 2010. He is currently the MoS, Ministry of Roads, Highways Transport as also Ministry of Civil Aviation. In addition the Course produced three VCOAs/ Army Cdrs, Six Lieutenant Generals and 13 Major Generals.
During OP CACTUS LILY four officers were awarded Vir Chakra and six officers the Parakram Padak (Wound Medal). These included 2/Lt JJS Rane VrC (P), 5 GARHWAL RIFLES who made the supreme sacrifice at the Battle of Hilli, Bangladesh in 1971. Three officers were conferred the Shaurya Chakra, 10 Officers the Sena Medal and five Officers the UYSM, YSM, M-in-D during diverse operations. The Course has earned 10 PVSMs, 10 AVSMs and numerous other distinguished service.
The Golden Jubilee commenced with wreath laying at the IMA War Memorial, to pay obeisance to the Indian Army martyrs who passed out from IMA. The ceremony was also attended by the wives of the officers. The Course members also paid tribute to their comrades who have passed away during their service and post retirement. After a commemorative group photograph at Chetwode Drill Square, there was a visit to IMA Museum. Thereafter the veterans were conducted on a windshield tour of the Academy. The Offg Commandant interacted with them and shared vintage photographs from the Archives. The celebrations culminated in a Reunion Dinner.