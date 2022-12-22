Cong infighting continues; leaders now want In-charge changed

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Dec: The infighting in Uttarakhand Congress continues unabated despite the fact that infighting among the senior leaders of the party in Uttarakhand also contributed to the poor performance of the party in the state assembly elections held earlier this year. Now , senior Congress leader and former Chairman of Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission, Yogendra Khanduri has written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urging him to replace the leader In – charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav with a more experienced and senior leader.

In his letter, Khanduri has claimed that the Congress party could not achieve the desired results in the last assembly elections in Uttarakhand despite the fact that the trend had been change of the government in every elections in Uttarakhand. This, Khanduri claimed was also due to the fact that the party was mired in groupism and factionalism. The factionalism continued in the state Congress organisation despite a huge loss in the last assembly polls. Despite open factionalism and infighting , no effort has been made to control or curb this. As a result, the party was failing to improve its image in the minds of people of the state.

Khanduri has reminded that he had written a letter to then Congress president, Sonia Gandhi earlier this year, urging that the leader in charge of the state be changed, but no action has been taken in this respect.