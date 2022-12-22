Govt ensured fair progress in Ankita Bhandari case investigation: Uniyal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Dec: Speaking informally with some media persons here today, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal today asserted that the government has shown high level of sensitivity and alacrity in the Ankita Bhandari case and therefore it would be wrong to allege any callousness on part of the government in the case .

Uniyal said that the government took cognisance of the fact that the revenue police was not handling the investigation into the disappearance of Ankita Bhandari and transferred the case to regular police. The police soon arrested the accused in the case and also took action in respect of the property of the accused. The BJP also expelled the persons allegedly involved in the case from the party and SIT was investigating the case in right earnest. The government would ensure strictest punishment to the guilty in the case.