5 more accused in UKSSSC paper leak case get bail

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: By OUR STAFF REPORTER DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: Five accused in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, including two against whom gangsters act has been invoked, managed to secure bail today from the court on account of failure of the Police to produce enough evidence against them.

In the court of Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, the bail application of accused Gaurav Negi, Gaurav Chauhan, Surya Pratap Chauhan, including gangster accused Balwant Singh Rautela and Manoj Joshi, was heard.

In the bail application, the accused claimed that they have been falsely implicated in this case. They have claimed that they were not involved in any forgery of documents or in any other fraud. They have been arrested solely on the basis of statements of some of the accused recorded by the Police.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court released the five accused on bail on production of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each on behalf of every one. Earlier too, four accused in the case, including a former officer of GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology Dinesh Chandra Joshi, besides Tushar Chauhan, Bhavesh Jagodi and Ankit Ramola had managed to secure bail. Meanwhile, the STF has added charges against five accused under Section 120B of IPC related to criminal conspiracy and also under Section 409 related to criminal breach of trust.