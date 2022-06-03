5 of World’s top 30 coders from Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN , 1 Jun: Graphic Era has once again proved its supremacy at the international level. Out of 87 countries, five of the world’s 30 top coders announced are Graphic Era students. The list of top coders in the world has been released after the grand finale of the tenth season of TCS Codevita.

Graphic Era has performed this wonder in the coding contest, Code Vita of Tata Consultancy Services, which is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s biggest coding competition, the contest was among students from 87 countries including India. About one lakh engineering students, who consider themselves excellent in coding, displayed their talent. In today’s era, proficiency in coding is said to be the guarantee of a golden future. In software companies, coding is considered the most important for large packages and great placement.

Graphic Era Deemed University as well as students of Graphic Era Hill University of Dehradun and Bhimtal campus also joined the list of toppers. In the Grand Finale of TCS Code Vita Season 10, three students from Graphic Era Deemed University, one each from Graphic Era Hill University of Dehradun and Bhimtal campus have made it to the top 30 coders.

Naman Sharma, Dipanshu Pandey and Sachin Badoni, students of BTech Computer Science and Engineering of Graphic Era Deemed University, Deepak Bijlwan, BTech Computer Science and Engineering students of Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun Campus, and Krutik Manral of Bhimtal Campus are among the world’s leaders in coding. Students from USA, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, Peru and Chile are also included in the list of 30 coding toppers.

Only Graphic Era has got the distinction of being in the top 30 coders list of five students from an educational group across the country. No student from any other institute in Uttarakhand had been able to reach the list of top coders.

More than three lakh students from across the world had enrolled for this season’s grand finale of Codevita. More than one lakh students from premier institutes of 87 countries including IITs, NITs participated. The first and second rounds of the contest tested the exceptional coding ability of the students through online medium.

On five Graphic Era students being included in the list of top 30 coders, senior Tata executives – TCS’s Campus Hiring Head of Country M Kala and North Region’s Campus Hiring Head Nitin Johnson reached Graphic Era today and met President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, and handed over certificates to the top coders.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, while congratulating these students and their teachers, said that this will help Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University excel further in coming times.