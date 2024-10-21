52nd Annual Day celebrated at Guru Nanak Academy

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 20 Oct: Guru Nanak Academy celebrated its 52nd Annual Day in two phases on 18 and 19 October. Pooja Pokhriyal, the Managing Director, Sunrise Academy Management Society, was the Chief Guest on the first day, and Neha Joshi, the National Vice President of BJYM, was the Chief Guest on Saturday.

Among other dignitaries present were the school Chairman, Harcharan Singh Pasricha, Vice Chairman Vimal Deep and his wife Annie Singh, Principal Dr DPS Gupta, board member Sukhwinder Singh, parents and staff.

The programme commenced with a shabad – “Thir Ghar Baiso, Her Jan Pyare, Satgur Tumhre Kaj Savare.”

It was followed by Ganesh Vandana seeking the blessings of God Almighty.

Principal Dr DPS Gupta welcomed the guests and the gathering and shared the school’s achievements through the annual report of the past session. Meritorious students were given prizes for excellence in academics. The students performed a variety of items including dances, songs and skits. The senior school presentation of the hip hop dance – the Afro form and the Bhangra and Gidda left the audience spellbound. The performances were well coordinated and executed, and students displayed a great deal of talent. The humorous skit and the presentations of the Junior School captivated the hearts of the entire audience.

The parents highly appreciated the hard work of the students and teachers.

The event concluded with rendition of the National Anthem.