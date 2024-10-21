Case filed for misbehaving with Muslim community in Mussoorie, one arrested

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 20 oct: Late on Saturday evening, two youths in a drunken state entered the Library Mosque during namaz and used abusive language. Members of the Muslim community filed a complaint regarding the incident at the police station late in the night and demanded strict action.

The police took immediate action and arrested one youth today. A case has been filed against him, while the other youth has been admitted to the sub-district hospital due to ill health. He is being treated under police supervision.

Mussoorie Kotwal Arvind Chaudhary said that the police have taken immediate action against Aniket Agarwal, who has been arrested. The other miscreant, Kapil Rana, is undergoing treatment in the sub-district hospital under police supervision. He said that the atmosphere of Mussoorie city will not be allowed to be spoiled under any circumstances. People of all communities live together in brotherhood in Mussoorie but some anti-social elements are trying to spoil cause trouble, which will not be allowed. People of both the communities had come to the police station and there is no animosity between them.