6 specialist doctors appointed in State Medical Colleges

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Mar: To strengthen the teaching and training system in state government medical colleges, half a dozen more specialist doctors are to be appointed. The approval for this has been given by the Medical Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. These specialist doctors, selected on a contractual basis, include four faculty members who will be posted at Government Medical College, Haldwani, and two faculty members at Pithoragarh Medical College to enhance the teaching and training process in these institutions.

The state government is continuously working towards filling 100% of specialist doctor positions in the medical education department. This will ensure smooth teaching and training activities in government medical colleges and provide better treatment to patients visiting the associated hospitals. To facilitate the appointment of specialist doctors in medical colleges, the government has formed an interview committee under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. This committee is selecting specialist doctors through walk-in interviews and submitting their names to the department. In this process, the committee has selected half a dozen doctors, whose appointment has been approved by the state government. Among them, four specialists will be posted at Government Medical College, Haldwani, and two at Government Medical College, Pithoragarh.

As per the selection committee, the following appointments have been made at Government Medical College, Haldwani: Dr Nikita Deupa has been selected as Assistant Professor in the Psychiatry Department. Dr Ravi Singh and Dr Sudhir Kumar Verma have been appointed as Assistant Professors in the General Medicine Department. Dr Satendra Gupta has been appointed as Assistant Professor in the Paediatrics Department.

Similarly, at Government Medical College, Pithoragarh, Dr Yogesh Kumar has been appointed as Assistant Professor in the Orthopaedic Department. Dr Sameer Pandey has been appointed as Assistant Professor in the Dentistry Department.

All these specialists have been selected through walk-in interviews conducted by the selection committee. Their appointments are on a contractual basis for three years or until regular appointments are made for these positions, whichever comes first. The appointment of these specialist doctors will provide high-quality education and training to students studying in these medical colleges and will also ensure better treatment for patients visiting the associated hospitals.

“We have appointed half a dozen specialist doctors at Government Medical Colleges in Haldwani and Pithoragarh. This faculty recruitment will promote modern medical education in both colleges and ensure better treatment facilities for patients. The state government aims to achieve 100% faculty deployment in all medical colleges to ensure high-quality teaching, training, research, and clinical services,” said Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.