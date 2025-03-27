BJP discusses grassroots initiatives regarding Service & Governance

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Mar: An important meeting of the state level office bearers was held at the BJP State Headquarters here today to strategise the second phase of the campaign to publicise the achievements of the BJP Government during its three-year tenure. This campaign focuses on service, good governance, and development. The meeting set a target to maximise the reach of block-level multipurpose and medical camps, aiming to establish the government’s excellent work among the people and counter opposition propaganda through creative initiatives.

The virtual meeting was chaired by State General Secretary Aditya Kothari and had significant inputs by State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar and Coordinator of Government Establishment Programme Jyoti Gairola. Ajaey Kumar highlighted the success of district-level programmes held on 23 March during the first phase and emphasised the need to make block-level programmes more impactful and beneficial. He also stated that the development achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the past three years must be showcased through grassroots initiatives. Kumar also stressed the importance of spreading awareness about these efforts through media and social platforms while countering the Opposition’s propaganda with creative programmes.

During the meeting, the party leaders discussed ensuring maximum public participation in government-run multipurpose and medical camps. The focus remained on resolving public issues on the spot and strengthening coordination between the government and society for future schemes. Kumar urged assembly-level coordinators and workers to liaise with relevant officials to ensure the success of official government programmes scheduled until 30 March. While the government will provide resources and arrangements for these camps, the emphasis is on connecting with a large number of people and delivering tangible benefits.

The meeting saw participation from several prominent leaders and representatives, including General Secretary Khilendra Chaudhary, Fakir Ram Tamta, Ram Singh Kaira, Madan Bisht, Sarita Arya, Savita Kapoor, Asha Nautiyal, Madan Kaushik, Rajkumar Pori, Balraj Pasi, Suresh Bhatt, Devendra Bhasin, Mufti Shamoon Kazmi, Shadab Shams, Meera Raturi, Aditya Chauhan, Kustubhanand Joshi, Manveer Singh Chauhan, Jogendra Pundir, along with district presidents, in-charges, co-in-charges, body and panchayat presidents, block pramukhs, and numerous public representatives.