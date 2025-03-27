Lucknow University students conduct In-Depth Study at Wadia Institute & Sahastradhara

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Mar: Undergraduate fourth-semester students from the Department of Geology at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, a Central University in Lucknow, arrived on an educational tour to the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, and Sahastradhara. During this visit, they conducted an in-depth study of Himalayan geology, natural resources, and geological structures.

While exploring the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, students were informed that it is an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The institute, dedicated to the study of Himalayan geology, was initially established in 1968 at Delhi University and later relocated to Dehradun in 1976.

The institute’s geology museum was a major attraction for the students. It features a topographic model of the Himalayas, illustrated paintings demonstrating geological processes, and a geological time scale. Students also learned about the working principles of advanced instruments such as the Scanning Electron Microscope and Raman Spectroscope. Additionally, they were introduced to the study of the Himalayan movement and direction through the institute’s 38 GPS centres.

Students also visited Sahastradhara, located approximately 16 kilometres from Dehradun. Dr Anoop Kumar Singh explained that the region is known for its sulphur-rich water streams, believed to aid in the treatment of skin diseases. The limestone formations and caves in Sahastradhara are of great geological significance.

Regarding the Dron Cave at Sahastradhara, students learned about its mythological importance. According to local belief, Guru Dronacharya meditated here, and the streams of Sahastradhara were formed by the arrows he released. This site holds not only geological importance but also religious and historical significance.

During this educational tour, Dr Pawan Kumar Gautam and Dr Priyanka Singh addressed various queries of the students. The students described the experience as enriching and inspiring. They expressed gratitude to the Head of the Department, Prof Narendra Kumar, and other faculty members for organising this insightful tour.

This study tour not only helped bridge theoretical knowledge with practical experience but also familiarised students with real-world applications of various branches of geology.