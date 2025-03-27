SpiceJet to resume flights from Dehradun from 30 March

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 25 Mar: In a major boost for air connectivity in Uttarakhand, SpiceJet is set to resume flights from Dehradun to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru from 30 March.

This move is expected to make travel more convenient and affordable for passengers who have to travel frequently from Dehradun to Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, in particular. It will enhance the city’s connectivity with key metropolitan hubs.

It may be recalled that SpiceJet previously operated flights from Dehradun on some routes but had suspended all its services in the state temporarily. With the resumption of operations, Dehradun Airport is likely to witness increased activity, benefiting tourism and the local economy.

Sources claim that to ensure a better travel experience and to remain competitive, the airline has introduced improved seating, timely flight services, and affordable ticket prices. SpiceJet had started flights to Delhi from Dehradun on 19 July 2022, but ceased its operations in the state on 29 October 2022, causing inconvenience to passengers. This ultimately also led to sharp hike in the flight prices to various destination from Dehradun.

Now, after a hiatus of nearly two and a half years, the return of SpiceJet is expected to offer more options for the passengers heading to these four cities.