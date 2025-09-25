7-Day Silk Mark Expo-2025 inaugurated in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: The Silk Mark Expo-2025 was inaugurated today at Hotel Madhuban on Rajpur Road, here, by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ganesh Joshi. The event is being jointly organised by the Central Silk Board, Government of India, the Uttarakhand Silk Federation, and the Directorate of Sericulture. The expo will continue from 9 to 28 September 2025.

At the inauguration, 26 stalls from 12 states across the country displayed an enchanting range of pure silk products. The major highlight was silk sarees, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,00,000.

The biggest attraction of the programme was the fashion show, “Riwaayat-e-Resham-2”, in which students of BS Negi Women’s Polytechnic, Dehradun, showcased the elegance of “Doon Silk” on the ramp. Their captivating presentation of silk sarees, kurtas, waistcoats, caps, and self-designed jewellery blended fashion with tradition, earning thunderous applause from the audience.

In his address, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said, “The coordination between the Directorate of Sericulture and the Silk Federation has been instrumental in enhancing production capacity. In the coming days, more power looms will be established to make the Federation self-reliant. At present, around 6,500 silkworm farmers are associated with this industry, and the goal is to double this number in the near future.”

Anand AD Shukla, Managing Director, Silk Federation, said that such events provide a platform for local talent and help the “Doon Silk” brand gain recognition at the national level.

The programme was attended by Rajpur MLA Khajan Das, Joint Secretary (Technical), Central Silk Board, Dayarathi Behera, former Federation President Ch Ajit Singh, Principal Namita Mamgain, Deputy Director Vinod Tiwari, General Manager Matbar Kandari, Scientist Surendra Bhatt, along with a large number of dignitaries and fashion enthusiasts.