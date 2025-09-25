Prof (Dr) Ruby Gupta of IMA publishes her 10th book

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Prof (Dr) Ruby Gupta, Professor & HOD, ACC Wing, Indian Military Academy, has announced the release of her 10th book, Love & Crime, a riveting collection of short stories, that explores the dark side of human relationships.

Published by Sabre & Quill, the book traverses the shadowed territories of love, lust, jealousy, and murder, offering readers gripping tales that blend psychological suspense with the complexities of human emotion. Each story examines how passion and obsession can tilt ordinary lives toward unexpected and sometimes deadly outcomes.

Author Ruby Gupta, known for her bestselling crime thrillers like: A Degree in Death, No Illusions in Xanadu, and The Secret of Leifeng Pagoda, brings her signature style of intricate plotting and deep character psychology to the short story format. A former International Writer-in-Residence at the International Agatha Christie Festival in England, Gupta has been lauded as “India’s own Agatha Christie” for her compelling mysteries.

“I have always been fascinated by the complexity of human relationships,” says Prof. Gupta. “With Love & Crime, I wanted to explore what happens when the most powerful emotions—love and lust—are corrupted by darker impulses. Each story is a standalone journey into the minds of my characters, and I hope readers will find themselves captivated by the twisted paths they take.”

Prof (Dr) Ruby Gupta is a Double Gold Medallist in English Literature, an awardee of the GSE for USA by Rotary International, bestowed with the Pratibha Samman Award for Journalism, selected in the Top 50 Writers of India, and the recipient of the Nation Builder Award.

Love & Crime is now available in paperback through major bookstores and on Amazon.