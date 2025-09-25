Patanjali gains another global ally on Ayurveda Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 23 Sep: On the occasion of the 10th Ayurveda Day programme organised in its premises, Patanjali took a significant step to advance India’s ancient Ayurvedic heritage on the international stage. The Patanjali Research Foundation, University of Patanjali, and Brazil’s Sri Vajera Foundation signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), today. This accord extends beyond a mere formal agreement; it establishes a platform to integrate Ayurveda with contemporary scientific approaches, thereby fostering new prospects in the fields of global health, education, and research.

This collaboration brings together researchers from India and Brazil, working closely to explore the rich phytodiversity, biological activities, phytochemical compositions, and medicinal benefits of a diverse range of plants. Together, they will evaluate medicinal herbs from both nations in India and Brazil, with the goal of scientifically understanding their unique properties across different climatic conditions.

Furthermore, the three institutions will collaborate to promote education, research, and cultural exchange, strengthening the bonds of mutual understanding and knowledge-sharing between the two nations while advancing Ayurveda as a universal science for health and well-being.

During the event, Acharya Balkrishna emphasised that the MoU would boost collaboration in knowledge, research, and education between India and Brazil.

He highlighted that collaborative research on medicinal plants, as well as pre-clinical and clinical trials, will enhance the credibility and efficacy of Ayurveda, enabling it to gain global recognition.

Furthermore, Acharya Balkrishna emphasised that Patanjali aims to integrate the ancient principles of Ayurveda with modern scientific advancements, thereby offering the international community natural, evidence-based healthcare solutions that are both accessible and reliable.

He further stated that the partnership with Brazil will enhance the globalisation of Ayurveda. This collaboration extends beyond research, aiming to promote holistic health and restore natural balance for the benefit of humanity.

Dr Jose Rugue Ribeiro, representing Sri Vajera Foundation, described the MoU as a historic milestone in strengthening India-Brazil relations. This MoU will promote new research opportunities within Brazil, broadening the scope of research topics.

He further stated that the principles of Ayurveda have the potential to promote holistic health and societal balance. The time has come for the entire world to embrace this unparalleled health solution.

Dr Anurag Varshney, Chief Scientist at Patanjali, emphasised that this agreement will introduce a new dimension to global health research. He further stated that the safety and efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations will be validated according to international scientific standards, showcasing India’s ancient heritage of Ayurveda to the global community with compelling evidence.

This joint initiative between the two countries will enrich scientific research and help Ayurveda gain greater recognition on international platforms.