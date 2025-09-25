Sonu Sood & Neeti Mohan to perform at women’s UPL finale

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: The grand final of the Women’s Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will take place on 26 September at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The event will be a mix of cricket and entertainment.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and famous singer Neeti Mohan will perform live for the audience. The Chief Guest at the final match will be social activist Geeta Pushkar Dhami. The match will start at 3 p.m. and will show the talent and energy of women cricketers.

After the match, there will be cultural programmes. Local artists and musicians from Uttarakhand will also perform, showing the state’s culture and traditions. Organisers have asked everyone to come in large numbers and enjoy this fun and colourful event. This event will not only promote women’s cricket but also celebrate the culture of Uttarakhand.