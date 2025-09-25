Man alleges forced religious conversion, files police complaint

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sept: A man from Ajabpur Kalan has accused some people of forcing him to change his religion.

Rajendra Singh, who lives in Deepnagar, said in his complaint that a woman named Sudesh and her son, Gagan, have been involved in religious conversion activities in the area for the past one year.

He alleged that they also call people from outside and hold prayer meetings at their house.

Rajendra Singh said that for the last few months, they have been putting pressure on him to convert. He added that he is physically handicapped and financially weak, which makes him more vulnerable.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., Sudesh, her son Gagan, Pastor Vijay, and a girl named Khusi came to his house and tried to convert him. When he resisted, they allegedly assaulted him and his wife.

He immediately called the police helpline 112. Fearing the police, Pastor Vijay fled the spot, leaving behind his bike. The police have seized the bike and brought it to the outpost. Police said they are investigating the matter.