Restoring Peace

It seems Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not the only one drawing inspiration from the student led uprisings in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This sentiment extends down the political ladder to even local level leaders and people of prominence who desire to ‘transform’ society with themselves in a central role. The latest in this regard seems to be climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose inflammatory statements during a hunger strike seeking the 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh are being blamed for the violence that hit Leh on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of four protestors and destruction of private and public property. It is also being alleged that local Congress leaders played a leading role in the riots.

It may be noted that in recent cases of stampedes occurring during gatherings at popular events, such as the RCB celebration in Bengaluru, the organisers are being sought to be held responsible for the resulting deaths. If responsibility is to be fixed for such inadvertent actions, then why should not those who organise protests that turn violent be similarly held culpable? It has already become the practice in UP, for instance, to take ‘bulldozer’ action against leading troublemakers. This approach, if adopted in a more sophisticated and legal fashion, could even help deter those seeking to exploit public sentiments to further their political ambitions by instigating violence.

It is also important that, whatever the personal objectives of those leading protests, governments should address the issues troubling the public in a positive manner. As J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pointed out, the people of the two territories have been quite patient thus far regarding their demands for statehood. The Union Government, even if it doesn’t wish to act now on these issues, should at least be forthcoming on the reasons why. While politicians may be unwilling to interact positively with the government, there is no reason why the people should not be kept regularly in the loop through positive communication.

While it is inevitable for J&K to have its statehood restored, it may not be possible for Ladakh. However, if the latter is provided with a truly representative administrative structure that meets the people’s aspirations, the nomenclature as Union Territory would not matter so much. Hopefully, even as the instigators of the violence in an otherwise peace-loving area are taken to task, the government will initiate the process of normalisation through positive dialogue and open minds.