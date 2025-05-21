92-year-old man robbed at home; perpetrator nabbed

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: A 92-year-old man living alone in Narendra Vihar was robbed at his home on the evening of 19 May. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours and recovered the cash and a tool used in the robbery. The accused was identified as Abhishek Rawat, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Dehradun.

According to the elderly Om Prakash Sood, he was resting in his room when a stranger entered the house and threatened him with a screwdriver. The man tried to scare him and told him not to make any noise, or he would be killed.

Despite the threat, Sood resisted, but the attacker pushed him and tried to choke him. He shouted for help, and the accused quickly grabbed Rs 1,200 from a table and ran away. Hearing the cries, neighbours rushed to help and tried to catch the thief, but he managed to escape.

Based on the complaint by him, a case was registered under FIR No. 77/2025, sections 309(4), 309(6), 333, and 351(2) at the Cantt police station. Taking the matter seriously, SSP Dehradun formed a special team to find the accused.

Within 24 hours, police caught the accused, Abhishek Rawat, from Rajendra Nagar Park. He had Rs 1,000 in cash and a large screwdriver used in the crime.

During questioning, the accused told police that he is addicted to drugs. One year ago, while collecting donations in the area, he came to know that only an old couple lived in that house. Two days before the crime, his father threw him out of the house due to his addiction. To get money for drugs, he entered the old man’s house and committed the robbery.

The police team included Sub-Inspector Kamlesh Prasad and Constables Yogesh Kumar, Avneesh, Ajay Kumar, and Ranjeet Rana.