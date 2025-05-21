Woman cheated of Rs 6 Lakh in online Work-from-Home Scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: A young woman from Dehradun lost Rs 6.05 lakh in a work-from-home fraud. She said that a person posing as an Amazon employee added her to a Telegram group and offered her small online tasks. Believing the offer to be genuine, she started completing the tasks. However, after a few initial payments, the fraudsters kept asking for more money and eventually stopped responding.

Mahvish Mukhtar has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, stating that on 27 April, she was added to a Telegram group named “HR Freelancing Circle”. The members of the group claimed to offer online tasks related to Amazon.

At first, she was asked to complete small tasks and was added to another group with only six members. One member, who introduced herself as Jhanvi Singhal, claimed to be an Amazon employee and guided her through the tasks. Later, they accused her of making mistakes and demanded penalties.

Trusting them, she transferred Rs 6,05,000 between 28 and 29 April 2025 to bank accounts in Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Fino Payment Bank. After discussing with friends, she realised it was a scam.

The Cyber Police have registered a zero FIR, and further investigation is ongoing. Authorities have advised people to be careful of such online frauds and avoid sharing money or personal details with unknown people.