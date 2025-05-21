Police arrest 2 drug traffickers with smack worth Rs 9 lakhs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: The Selaqui police arrested two drug traffickers with 30.33 grams of smack on the night of 19-20 May. The estimated value of this drug haul is about Rs 9 lakh. The accused, Wasim alias Tota, and Shahzad alias Sonu, were caught during a special checking campaign in the Selaqui area, police said.

A case under sections 8/21/29/60 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Selaqui police station. Police said that both accused are drug addicts and used to sell drugs to workers in the industrial area and students from nearby schools and colleges. The police are also searching for five other accused who supplied drugs to them.

According to the police, a woman accused in a previous drug case surrendered before the court after police action. The police have taken legal steps against her and are investigating further.

The police team involved in this operation included Inspector PD Bhatt, Head Constable Jitendra Kumar, Inspector Anit, and other officers.