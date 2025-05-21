U’chal University holds 2-day Training on Green Hydrogen under INSolar-TISA Initiative

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 May: Uttaranchal University successfully organised a two-day Training Programme on Green Hydrogen on 19-20 May as part of the INSolar Project under the ‘Trainings in New & Innovative Solar Applications’ (TISA) initiative, supported by GIZ and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. The programme aimed to build awareness, knowledge, and capacity on green hydrogen technologies, in line with India’s national goals for clean and sustainable energy. Participants included lab technicians, startup founders, NGOs, and professionals working in related fields, all of whom benefited from expert-led technical sessions and interactive discussions.

The inaugural session was graced by Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, who emphasised the growing significance of green hydrogen in India’s energy transition and the need for robust technical training to meet future demands. He highlighted that green hydrogen is an upcoming technology, and India must focus on developing the necessary infrastructure and capacity building to harness its full potential. He also commended the Centre of Excellence for Energy and Eco sustainability for initiating such forward-looking programs.

The first day featured Dr Sanjay Danao, Director of Danao Green Tech Pvt Ltd, who delivered detailed sessions on the fundamentals, production technologies, and real-world applications of green hydrogen. On the second day, Japen Gor, Principal Consultant at GORenewable Technology, led advanced training focused on project design, financial feasibility, and integration of green hydrogen with solar and other renewables. With over a decade of experience, Gor has trained thousands in solar and hydrogen technologies.

The event was coordinated by Siddharth Swami, Program Coordinator at the Centre of Excellence for Energy and Eco Sustainability. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to green innovation and sustainability. Other dignitaries present were Prof Rajesh Singh, Director, Division of Research and Innovation (DRI); Brij Mohan Sharma from SPECS; and Vishal Sawan from Prayas Jagrukta Manch, among others. A certificate distribution ceremony marked the culmination of the training.