Rahul Gandhi, Kharge speaking Pakistan’s language: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: BJP has termed the controversial statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge on ‘Operation Sindoor’ as being in language that Pakistan speaks. State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has alleged that Congress top leaders are questioning the Indian Army’s bravery and boosting the morale of enemies.

In his reaction statement, Bhatt described the statements of Congress’s former president and leader of opposition, and the national president of Congress, as unfortunate, baseless, and an attempt to tarnish the country’s image. He said that Congress only pretends to support the country on Operation Sindoor, but the truth is that the party is troubled by the Army’s success. Otherwise, their top leader Rahul Gandhi would have at least once congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of the country on the success of the operation. Bhatt said that Rahul’s intentions are clear from the fact that he keeps asking about the number of Indian fighter jets lost, but never asks about the number of Pakistani jets destroyed.

Bhatt accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking the language of Pakistan and its well-wishers. He said this operation clearly shows India’s strength, which the world has also accepted. Instead of acknowledging this, Rahul repeatedly asking about the loss of Indian jets is very unfortunate. Not even once has he asked how many Pakistani jets were shot down or how many aircraft were destroyed while standing in their hangars during the bombing of Pakistani airbases by the Indian Army.

He further said that Rahul is referring to the statement of the External Affairs Minister, but India’s stand has been clear from day one. The government has repeatedly said on many platforms that the Indian action was chiefly directed against terrorists and their bases in Pakistan. Even after this, when Pakistan dared, the Indian armed forces gave them a befitting reply. Today, as the Indian Army and defence experts around the world are exposing Pakistan’s false claims, Rahul’s statements are only helping Pakistan’s cause.

Bhatt also strongly condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for linking the Prime Minister’s security with the Pahalgam incident. He said, what could be more irresponsible than making such statements and spreading lies that the PM is putting tourists’ security at risk, which is only promoting Pakistani propaganda somewhere. Today the situation is such that Pakistan is presenting their statements as a victory in their own country and on global platforms. Bhatt called upon the Congress and other opposition parties to reconsider their attitude and asserted that failing this, the people of the country will never forgive them.