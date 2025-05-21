Speaker inaugurates renovated Multipurpose Building at Kaudiya Check Post

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 20 May: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan formally inaugurated the renovated and restored multipurpose building located near the Kaudiya Police Outpost on the Uttarakhand–Uttar Pradesh border.

On this occasion, she emphasised that the Kotdwar constituency lies adjacent to Uttar Pradesh, with a continuous flow of tourists and vehicles from other states. Therefore, the strengthening and proper management of the Kaudiya Check Post is crucial to effectively curb criminal and illegal activities, particularly the growing menace of drug trafficking.

She stated, “During a previous inspection of the outpost, I found the infrastructure to be in a dilapidated state, forcing police personnel to operate in difficult conditions. Recognising this, it became necessary to renovate the facility. With this newly strengthened building, the deployed police force will now have essential amenities and a safer working environment, enabling them to maintain law and order more effectively.”

She expressed confidence that the restoration of the outpost and enhanced security presence will help in controlling crime, smuggling, and drug abuse in the Kotdwar region.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandramohan Singh, Circle Officer, Kotdwar, Niharika Semwal, Station In-charge Ramesh Tanwar, BJP Mandal President Vikasdeep Mittal, Pankaj Bhatia, Satish Gaur, Councillor Neeru Bala Khantwal, and other dignitaries.