No nation can progress without women empowerment: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Almora, 20 May: On the occasion of International Year of Cooperatives 2025, a seminar on the theme “Empowerment of Women through Cooperatives” was organised today at the Vikas Bhawan auditorium in Almora. The event was jointly organised by the Almora Cooperative Bank and the Department of Cooperatives, Almora.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister, Cooperatives, participated as the Chief Guest. During the event, outstanding self-help groups (SHGs) and individual women achievers were felicitated by the Minister. Additionally, interest-free cheques amounting to Rs. 65 lakh were distributed to women and SHGs to support employment-generating activities.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat emphasised that true national development cannot be imagined without empowering women. The development of any nation is reflected in the progress of its women. He stated that the government is committed to advancing women through various ground-level schemes. Initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi programme and 30% reservation for women are major milestones in this journey.

He further stated that the Cooperative Department is working to make women self-reliant by providing them loans through SHGs. “Today, women are becoming the heads of households,” he added.

Dr Rawat highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has set a target to create 2 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2025. To achieve this, 40 income-generating activities have been identified, and SHGs are being financially supported to engage in them.

Women participants also shared their experiences and perspectives during the seminar. Several other speakers expressed their thoughts on women empowerment and the role of cooperatives.

Present on the occasion were MLA, Jageshwar, Mohan Singh Mehra, District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey, Chief Development Officer Divesh Shashni, BJP District President Mahesh Nayal, Deputy Registrar (Kumaon Division) Harish Khanduri, former MLA Kailash Sharma, former DCB Chairman Lalit Latwal, along with officers of the Cooperative Department, Almora Cooperative Bank, women representatives, and other dignitaries.