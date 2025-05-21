Speaker Ritu Khanduri distributes 360 Furniture Sets to 3 Schools in Kotdwar Constituency

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 20 May: Assembly Speaker and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan distributed a total of 360 furniture sets to three government schools in Kotdwar constituency from her MLA Local Area Development Fund. Approximately Rs 14 lakh was sanctioned for this initiative, aimed at providing students with a better academic environment and essential facilities.

Under this initiative, the distribution was as follows: PM Shri Shaheed Lance Naik Dhanveer Singh Rana Government Girls Inter College, Kanvghati – 140 sets; Government Inter College, Kotdri Dhang – 100 sets; Government Inter College, Lalpani, Kotdwar – 120 sets.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker said,

“The Uttarakhand Government is committed to strengthening digital, vocational, and scientific education under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. I have always endeavored to ensure the availability of essential educational resources so that children receive quality education and are prepared to serve the nation.”

She further assured that continuous efforts will be made to strengthen the education sector in the future as well.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Bhabar Mandal President Ashish Rawat, Nagar Mandal President Vikasdeep Mittal, Sunita Kotnala, Councillor Rajneesh Bebni, Councillor Sanjay Bhandari, Surendra Bijlwan, and many other respected citizens.