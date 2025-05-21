Graphic Era celebrates World Bee Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 May: Graphic Era celebrated World Bee Day, today, to raise awareness about conservation of bees, the tiny creatures that add sweetness to nature.

An event was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University on the theme ‘Bee Inspired by Nature to Nourish Us All’. Students took out a rally within the university campus to raise awareness about the importance of bees in the environment. On this occasion, Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Dr VP Uniyal said that habitat loss, unregulated pesticide use, climate change, disease and lack of research are major threats driving bees towards extinction. He urged the students to undertake research on bees.

Biodiversity Consultant Dr Vandana Mehrwar shed light on the various bee families found in India and their critical role in maintaining ecological balance. During the event, students were taken on a field visit to Anand Van situated in the Jhajra range of Dehradun Forest Division where they engaged in observing bees and other pollinators in their natural Sal Forest habitat.

The event was organised by Graphic Era’s Centre for Sustainable Ecology and Biodiversity Research. Professor Dr Manu Pant, other faculty members and students were present at the event.